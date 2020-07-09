Confetti Rice and Bean Salad

1 C. instant brown rice, uncooked
1 C. tomatoes, chopped (about 1 medium)
2 medium carrots (finely chopped or grated)
2 T. onion (finely chopped)
1 C. frozen corn*
1 can (15 oz.) black beans (drained and rinsed)
1/4 C. lime juice
1/4 C. oil (canola, vegetable, or olive)
1/2 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. ground black pepper
Cook rice according to directions and let cool. Wash and cut up the tomato, carrots, and onion. Combine vegetables into a large bowl. Add corn, black beans (drained and rinsed) and cooled rice to the bowl.
Whisk together the lime juice, oil, salt, and pepper in a small bowl. Pour this over rice and veggie mixture and stir gently to combine. Refrigerate at least 30 minutes before serving to let flavors mingle. Serves 6. This keeps 4 days in the refrigerator.
*Cooked, fresh sweet corn can be directly substituted for frozen or canned corn in any recipe.