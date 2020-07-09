Confetti Rice and Bean Salad

 Photo courtesy Iowa State University Extension

1 C. instant brown rice, uncooked

1 C. tomatoes, chopped (about 1 medium)

2 medium carrots (finely chopped or grated)

2 T. onion (finely chopped)

1 C. frozen corn*

1 can (15 oz.) black beans (drained and rinsed)

1/4 C. lime juice

1/4 C. oil (canola, vegetable, or olive)

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. ground black pepper

Cook rice according to directions and let cool. Wash and cut up the tomato, carrots, and onion. Combine vegetables into a large bowl. Add corn, black beans (drained and rinsed) and cooled rice to the bowl.

Whisk together the lime juice, oil, salt, and pepper in a small bowl. Pour this over rice and veggie mixture and stir gently to combine. Refrigerate at least 30 minutes before serving to let flavors mingle. Serves 6. This keeps 4 days in the refrigerator.

*Cooked, fresh sweet corn can be directly substituted for frozen or canned corn in any recipe.