Cowboy Caviar

1 T. oil (canola, olive, or vegetable)
1 T. cider vinegar
1 T. lemon juice
1/2 tsp. Dijon mustard
1 can (15 oz.) beans (drained and rinsed)
3/4 C. frozen corn, thawed
1/2 C. onion, diced (1/2 medium onion)
1/2 C. bell pepper, diced (1⁄2 medium bell pepper)
1 C. tomatoes, chopped (1 medium tomato)
1 avocado, chopped
Whisk oil, vinegar, lemon juice, and mustard in a small bowl. Combine beans, corn, onion, bell pepper, and tomatoes in a medium bowl. Pour liquids over bean mixture. Cover. Refrigerate until ready to serve. Add avocado just before serving. Gently stir to combine. Serve with tortilla chips or as a filling for a tortilla or lettuce wrap. Serves 10.