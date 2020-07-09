Cowboy Caviar

Cowboy Caviar

 Photo courtesy Iowa State University Extension

1 T. oil (canola, olive, or vegetable)

1 T. cider vinegar

1 T. lemon juice

1/2 tsp. Dijon mustard

1 can (15 oz.) beans (drained and rinsed)

3/4 C. frozen corn, thawed

1/2 C. onion, diced (1/2 medium onion)

1/2 C. bell pepper, diced (1⁄2 medium bell pepper)

1 C. tomatoes, chopped (1 medium tomato)

1 avocado, chopped

Whisk oil, vinegar, lemon juice, and mustard in a small bowl. Combine beans, corn, onion, bell pepper, and tomatoes in a medium bowl. Pour liquids over bean mixture. Cover. Refrigerate until ready to serve. Add avocado just before serving. Gently stir to combine. Serve with tortilla chips or as a filling for a tortilla or lettuce wrap. Serves 10.