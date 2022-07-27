creamy-sweet-corn

2 C. corn
1/4 C. half-and-half
People are also reading…
2 T. butter
1 T. sugar
1/2 T. salt
In a large saucepan, combine all ingredients. Bring to a boil over medium heat; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, for 6-8 minutes or until heated through.
2 C. corn
1/4 C. half-and-half
2 T. butter
1 T. sugar
1/2 T. salt
In a large saucepan, combine all ingredients. Bring to a boil over medium heat; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, for 6-8 minutes or until heated through.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.