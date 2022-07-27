 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Creamy Sweet Corn

creamy-sweet-corn
Photo courtesy Iowa Girl Eats

2 C. corn

1/4 C. half-and-half

2 T. butter

1 T. sugar

1/2 T. salt

In a large saucepan, combine all ingredients. Bring to a boil over medium heat; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, for 6-8 minutes or until heated through.

