Easy Roasted Vegetables
Photo courtesy Iowa State University Extension

5 C. vegetables, cut into uniform sized pieces (carrots, mushrooms, onions, potatoes, sweet potatoes, turnips, winter squash)

1 T. oil (canola or vegetable)

2 tsp. dried Italian seasoning

1/8 tsp. ground black pepper

1/8 tsp. salt

Preheat oven to 425°. Spray a baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray. Spread vegetables evenly in a single layer on the pan.

Sprinkle oil on the vegetables. Stir. Sprinkle with Italian seasoning, ground black pepper, and salt. Stir.

Bake for 20-40 minutes, stirring every 10 minutes. Bake until vegetables are tender. Cook time depends on the size of the vegetable pieces. Larger pieces will take longer to cook and smaller pieces will cook more quickly.

Use thyme, basil, or rosemary in place of dried Italian seasoning. Serves 5.

