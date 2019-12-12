2 T. balsamic vinegar
2 T. cider vinegar
1 T. brown sugar
1/2 tsp. ground cumin
1/2 tsp. onion powder
1 clove garlic, minced
1 1/2 C. cooked shelled edamame
1 1/2 C. cooked corn
1/2 C. chopped red bell pepper
In a small saucepan combine vinegars, sugar, cumin, onion powder and garlic. Heat until sugar is dissolved.
Place edamame, corn and red pepper in a medium bowl. Pour vinegar mixture over vegetables. Stir to mix. Cover and refrigerate 1 to 4 hours or until chilled, stirring once. Serves 6.
For a short cut, use 1/2 C. of bottled balsamic vinegar dressing and add 1 tsp. cumin, stir to combine. Pour over edamame, corn and red pepper. Cover and refrigerate 1 to 4 hours or until chilled, stirring once.