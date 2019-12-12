2 T. balsamic vinegar

2 T. cider vinegar

1 T. brown sugar

1/2 tsp. ground cumin

1/2 tsp. onion powder

1 clove garlic, minced

1 1/2 C. cooked shelled edamame

1 1/2 C. cooked corn

1/2 C. chopped red bell pepper

In a small saucepan combine vinegars, sugar, cumin, onion powder and garlic. Heat until sugar is dissolved.

Place edamame, corn and red pepper in a medium bowl. Pour vinegar mixture over vegetables. Stir to mix. Cover and refrigerate 1 to 4 hours or until chilled, stirring once. Serves 6.

For a short cut, use 1/2 C. of bottled balsamic vinegar dressing and add 1 tsp. cumin, stir to combine. Pour over edamame, corn and red pepper. Cover and refrigerate 1 to 4 hours or until chilled, stirring once.

Sign up for our weekly CropWatch newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.