Salt and pepper to taste
1 C. Picante sauce
1/8 C. bacon bits
2/3 C. red onions, chopped
1 1/3 C. zucchini, chopped
1 C. seeded tomatoes, chopped
1 ear fresh cut (or frozen) sweet corn
6 eggs, beaten
Heat oven to 400°. Combine corn, tomatoes, zucchini and red onion in a large bowl. Pour in beaten eggs. Add salt and pepper to taste.
Stir and pour into a greased pie pan. Bake 20 to 25 minutes until surface becomes light gold and firm.
Remove from oven and sprinkle with bacon bits. Serve immediately with Picante sauce.