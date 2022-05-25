Farmers Market Pasta Salad with Zucchini and Corn

As farmers market sellers start to expand their produce selection, recipes from Sylvia Fountaine of the Feasting at Home blog offer ways to use the bounty.
4-6 oz. pasta (penne, linguini, bow tie)
2 T. olive oil
4 fat garlic cloves, rough chopped
2 shallots (or half a red onion), thinly sliced
1 lb. zucchini or summer squash (a mix is nice)
1 ear of corn, or sub red bell pepper
1 lemon, zest and some juice to taste
2-3 C. cooked or canned black beans or sub any other bean
10 colorful cherry tomatoes, halved
Heaping handful arugula (optional)
1/2 to 1 C. chopped cilantro, Italian parsley or basil
Optional: crumbled feta or goat cheese, pecorino, capers, kalamata olives, pumpkin seeds, chili flakes
Set salted pasta water to boil on the stove and cook pasta according to directions on package. Remember to save the pasta water.
Slice zucchini into 1/2-inch thick half moons. Lay corn down on a cutting board and slice the kernels off.
Heat oil in an extra large skillet over medium heat. Add garlic, shallot and zucchini and sauté for 5-6 minutes, stirring often, lowering heat if garlic starts to get too dark. Once the zucchini has a bit of color, stir in the zest from one lemon. Add the corn and stir and cover the skillet with a lid and turn heat to low, letting it steam until zucchini is tender. Check after a few minutes, give a quick stir, cover again. Once zucchini is tender, add the cooked black beans and let them warm through, adding the salt and pepper.
Drain the pasta. Add the pasta to the skillet, along with a few tablespoons of the salted pasta water (3-4). Squeeze with a little lemon juice. Stir, taste and adjust salt and lemon. To add more flavor you could add capers, kalamata olives or shaved pecorino. For heat, add chili flakes.
Place this in a big bowl and right before serving toss in arugula and fresh herbs. Top with tomato halves. Sprinkle with feta or goat cheese.