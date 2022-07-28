Honey-Butter-skillet-corn

2 T. butter
2 T. honey
1 bag (16 oz.) frozen corn
2 oz. cream cheese cut into chunks
People are also reading…
1/4 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. black pepper
In a skillet pan, over medium-high heat, melt the butter and honey. Once melted add the frozen corn and cook for 5-8 minutes, stirring occasionally, until cooked through.
Add cream cheese, salt and pepper. Stir together and let it cook, about 3-5 minutes, while stirring occasionally.
Serve immediately. Leftovers keep well covered in a container and stored in the fridge.