Honey Butter Skillet Corn

Photos courtesy Iowa Girl Eats

2 T. butter

2 T. honey

1 bag (16 oz.) frozen corn

2 oz. cream cheese cut into chunks

1/4 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. black pepper

In a skillet pan, over medium-high heat, melt the butter and honey. Once melted add the frozen corn and cook for 5-8 minutes, stirring occasionally, until cooked through.

Add cream cheese, salt and pepper. Stir together and let it cook, about 3-5 minutes, while stirring occasionally.

Serve immediately. Leftovers keep well covered in a container and stored in the fridge.

