Potato Nachos

1 lb. Wisconsin russet potatoes
1/2 C. sunflower oil
1 packet taco seasoning
1 lb. Chorizo
1 C. sliced onions
1 C. sliced peppers
1/2 C. fresh cilantro
3 C. shredded Cheese
3 T. Louisiana Hot Sauce
1 C. sour cream
Quarter potatoes, toss with sunflower oil and taco seasoning and cook until nicely browned on a grilling mat, about 20 minutes.
Take chorizo out of casings. Grill in a cast iron skillet with peppers and onions, about 20 minutes.
Mix fresh cilantro and potatoes into chorizo mixture. Top with shredded cheese and sprinkle with hot sauce. Grill ten minutes more until cheese is melted. Serve with sour cream.