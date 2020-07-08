Boiled
Remove husk and rinse corn. Put water in a large pot and bring to a boil. When the water is boiling, carefully drop in the corn. Boil for 5-6 minutes.
Microwaved
Remove husk and rinse corn. Place 2-4 ears of corn in a microwave safe baking dish. Add 1/3 C. of water to the bottom of the dish. Cover the dish with plastic wrap, leaving one corner open. Place the dish in the microwave and cook on high for 3 minutes per ear of corn. If using 4 ears of corn, cook for 12 minutes.
Grilled
Pull husk back and remove all of the silk but do not pull the husk off at the base of the cob. Bundle the corn up in its husk again. Soak in cool water for 15 minutes. Place soaked corn on the grill for 15 minutes, turning frequently. Remove the charred husk and season with garlic powder, chili powder, cumin or oregano.