Slow Cooker Edamame and Calico Beans
Photo courtesy Soyfoods Council

1 (16-oz.) can baked beans

1 (15-oz.) can black soybeans, rinsed and drained

1 (15-oz.) can garbanzo beans, rinsed and drained

1 (12-oz.) package frozen shelled edamame

1 C. maple syrup or barbecue sauce

1/4 C. cooked turkey bacon, broken into small pieces

Combine baked beans, black soybeans, garbanzo beans, edamame, syrup or barbecue sauce and turkey bacon pieces in 4- to 5 1/2-quart slow cooker. Cover and cook on low 6 to 8 hours (high 3 to 4 hours). If necessary, stir in 1/2 C. water to desired consistency.

Sign up for our weekly CropWatch newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.