Slow Cooker Edamame and Calico Beans

1 (16-oz.) can baked beans
1 (15-oz.) can black soybeans, rinsed and drained
1 (15-oz.) can garbanzo beans, rinsed and drained
1 (12-oz.) package frozen shelled edamame
1 C. maple syrup or barbecue sauce
1/4 C. cooked turkey bacon, broken into small pieces
Combine baked beans, black soybeans, garbanzo beans, edamame, syrup or barbecue sauce and turkey bacon pieces in 4- to 5 1/2-quart slow cooker. Cover and cook on low 6 to 8 hours (high 3 to 4 hours). If necessary, stir in 1/2 C. water to desired consistency.