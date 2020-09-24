Stuffed Acorn Squash

2 whole acorn squashes, halved and seeded
1 T. olive oil
1 lb. ground turkey
1 1/2 C. baby bell mushrooms, chopped
1 C. honey crisp apple, peeled and chopped
1/2 C. chicken stock
1 tsp. black pepper
2 tsp. rosemary
1/2 tsp. salt
1 tsp. garlic powder
1 tsp. onion powder
1 C. shredded mozzarella cheese
Preheat the oven to 450°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and spray with olive oil. Place squash face down and spray with olive oil. Bake for 20 minutes or until it is tender when pricked with a fork.
While the squash cooks, heat a pan with olive oil. Sauté the turkey for 10-15 minutes. Then add the mushrooms, apples and spices. Sauté for an additional 5 minutes.
When the squash is done, scoop out most of the cooked center. Add squash that was removed into the sauté pan and stir to mix in. Add the mixture back into the squash shell and top with cheese.
Bake for 5-10 minutes until cheese melts. Yield: 4 servings