8 C. popcorn
2 T. coconut oil
1 tsp. sea salt
1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper
1/4 tsp. garlic powder
1/4 tsp. ground turmeric
2 T. nutritional yeast
1 T. ground spirulina powder
4 C. crushed kale chips
Add popcorn to large bowl. In small saucepan set over medium heat, melt coconut oil. Stir in salt, cayenne, garlic powder and turmeric until combined. Drizzle coconut oil mixture over popcorn. Sprinkle nutritional yeast, spirulina powder and crushed kale chips over top and toss to combine.