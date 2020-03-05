2 C. plain yellow cornmeal

2 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. fine sea salt

1 large egg

1 garlic clove

1/2 lb. fresh okra, thinly sliced

1 jalapeño pepper, seeded and finely chopped

1/4 C. canola oil

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper

3/4 C. favorite pimento cheese

Arugula

1 lb. small tomatoes, cut into 1/4-inch thick slices

Fresh basil leaves

Whisk together cornmeal, baking powder and salt in a large bowl. Whisk together egg and 1 1/2 C. water; add to cornmeal mixture, whisking until smooth.

Smash garlic to make a paste. Stir okra, jalapeño, and garlic paste into cornmeal mixture. (Batter will be thick and will thicken even more as it sits, so add water, if needed.)

Heat 1 T. oil in a large cast-iron skillet over medium heat.

Pour 1 T. batter for each cake into skillet, and gently flatten into a 2-inch cake. (Don’t overcrowd the cakes in the skillet.) Cook 2 to 3 minutes or until tops are covered with bubbles. Turn and cook 2 to 3 more minutes.

Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate. Season with kosher salt and pepper.

Keep warm in a 200° oven. Repeat procedure with remaining batter and oil. Spread each cake with about 1 tsp. pimento cheese. Top with arugula, tomato, basil, and kosher salt and pepper.

Makes 16 appetizers.

