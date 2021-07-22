 Skip to main content
Vegetable Macaroni Salad

2 1/2 C. small macaroni shells

2/3 C. peeled and shredded carrots (more or less according to taste)

Onion (to taste)

1/4 C. vinegar

1/4 C. sugar

1 can sweetened condensed milk (use half of can or less)

1 C. mayonnaise

Red pepper and/or frozen peas, thawed and patted dry (optional)

Salt and pepper to taste.

Cubed ham, if desired

Cook the macaroni, drain and rinse several times. Cool. Be sure it is drained well. Combine the condensed milk, vinegar, sugar, mayo, salt and pepper. Add these to the macaroni and vegetables (add ham if using). Stir together.

Chill overnight. Add more mayo if needed. The extra condensed milk can be used in the Magic Cookie recipe.

