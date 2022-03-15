Analyst looks at impacts of Russia-Ukraine conflict

After the initial upheaval of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, grain markets are starting to look ahead to what the geopolitical conflict will mean for the future.

Dan O’Brien, an agricultural economics professor with Kansas State University, said in a webinar March 11 that the majority of the impact is on wheat prices, but corn markets will also see an effect.

“With all the logistical challenges — they need to have inputs, fuel or even to put the crop in the ground — it raises questions of how much production can be put in the ground or taken out,” O’Brien said. “Absent of a cease-fire or a dramatic change, we don’t know how much we can expect out of Ukraine this year.”

Wheat prices hit record-high levels multiple days in a row following the initial Russian military action, as the two countries are major players in the global wheat market. Uncertainty toward exports and production caused global prices to spike, and that may mean increased possibilities for U.S. involvement.

“It would be my thought that the shortfall of Ukraine not being in those markets next year has an impact of increasing U.S. exports,” he said. “With stronger exports and tighter stocks, it would seem like we would have higher prices.”

Meanwhile, corn’s major impact comes in the form of ethanol, O’Brien said. Gas prices are rising as sanctions on Russia are limiting some of the normal oil supply, adding demand for ethanol in the U.S. and export markets.