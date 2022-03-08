Analyst: ‘Take advantage of risk premium prices’

It’s all about Ukraine right now.

“The big thing in the market is that it is all about the Black Sea at the moment,” says Don Roose, president of U.S. Commodities in West Des Moines.

It’s not difficult to see why the war in Ukraine is a big deal for the markets, Roose says. About 29% of the world’s wheat is shipped out of the Black Sea and about 19% of the world’s corn is shipped from Black Sea ports. That includes ports in Ukraine and in Russia.

“We’ve added a risk premium to the market,” Roose says.

That is bad news for a lot of markets. Oil prices are skyrocketing, so that is bad news for users of fuel, including farmers. But it is also good news if you have grain to sell because that risk premium is making the grain market soar.

With all that in mind, now is a good time to market grain and to take advantage of those risk premium prices. Roose recommends that farmers take a look at their marketing plans and consider selling more old crop and new crop grain. They should at least look at their scale-up marketing plans and consider how to take advantage of the situation. That may include re-owning some grain through the use of options.

Of course, there are always other influences on the market. Farmers will be watching to see what the USDA predicts for acres to be planted to corn and soybeans this spring. The weather in South America and the progress of harvest in that part of the world is always important this time of the year. But at the end of the day, the No. 1 factor at the moment is the war in Ukraine and everything else comes in a distant second.