Analyst warns farmers of market volatility

It’s all about the weather.

“Pretty much everything we’re looking at (in the grain markets) goes back to the weather,” says Karl Setzer, a market analyst with Agrivisor. “We’re still in a weather market.”

The last several years have generally seen risk premiums in the market disappear after the 4th of July, Setzer says, but that isn’t the case this year. The fact that many regions were dry coming into the growing season this year is a factor, and the ongoing concerns about rain and heat are also factors.

When the conversation turns away from the weather, it often turns to China and trade. Setzer says there is still significant trade tension between the United States and China, and the Chinese continue to work with Brazil and other South American countries on establishing trade relationships, making the United States less of a primary market for China and more of a secondary market.

COVID-19 is also a factor to consider when looking at today’s market. Before the pandemic the world was largely living hand-to-mouth with food and grain supplies. COVID changed that, at least temporarily, as it impacted supply chains. Buyers eventually changed their approach out of fear of running out of supplies. But things appear to have shifted back to a hand-to-mouth model, thanks in part to a large South American crop.

With all that in mind, Setzer says farmers need to keep an eye on what their own production looks like and not over-market. But he says when they do pull the trigger, the best bet at the moment appears to be simple cash forward contracts. Other market tools are expensive at the moment and probably aren’t worth the cost for many farmers.