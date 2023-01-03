Chinese COVID outbreak shaking grain markets

China, the world’s largest soybean buyer, is moving to unwind coronavirus measures on travelers from early January, putting it on track to emerge from three years of self-imposed global isolation. That’s set to buoy demand for crops, according to Maxar Technologies.

Reuters reported that the relaxing of health restrictions in China has extended to food imports, as checks have been lifted on imported chilled and frozen foods, beginning Jan. 8. However, there is caution in global markets about the short-term impact of China’s COVID policy shift, with a surge in infections straining hospitals and prompting some countries to consider new rules for Chinese visitors.

Meanwhile, increasing drought stress is rebuilding across most of Argentina’s corn and soy growing areas. Only limited rainfall is expected this week, Maxar said in a report.

Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors said that Brazil is in good shape, while Argentina continued to battle drought conditions.

“South American weather forecasts remain consistent with Brazil well-watered with no extreme heat through mid-January,” he said. “On the other hand, Argentina is stuck in the dry/hot pattern with some signs of help but until the pattern changes and rain starts to fall, confidence is low in widespread soaking rain. Just like any three-day weekend holiday, the forecasts that come out over the weekend will be critical to next week’s early direction.”

While the severe U.S. spell eased following Christmas, recent winter-kill caused “significant damage” to wheat across the Central Plains and west central Midwest, according to meteorologist Donald Keeney.

Dan Molinski of Dow Jones reported that the cold weather could have produced some winter kill in production areas to make a small crop even smaller.

“Temperatures were very cold and blizzard conditions were reported farther north due to high winds blowing the snow and probably the ground into the atmosphere,” said Jack Scoville at Price Futures.

Reuters said that soybean futures continue to find support from South American weather with a lack of rainfall in key growing areas of Argentina threatening the crop.

Meanwhile, Russia continues to dominate world wheat trade. Lawrence said that its exportable crop continues to be increased by internal sources and the ongoing war has investors selling the Russian ruble which means a weak ruble gives them another advantage to their export customers.