Concern grows over Mexico’s stance on GMO corn

U.S. authorities are concerned about a potential dispute with Mexico over genetically modified yellow corn.

Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack wrote that “time is running short” to resolve the issue, according to the Associated Press.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said his country will not back down on banning imports of GMO corn for human consumption.

The dispute may grow, as Vilsack indicated the decree could violate the United States-Mexico- Canada trade pact, passed during the Trump administration, Reuters reported.

According to Bloomberg, Mexico will agree to GMO shipments of yellow corn for animal feed for two years while the government studies whether the genetically modified corn has any negative effects on human health.

Bloomberg also reported that increasing turmoil in China due to that nation’s COVID-19 lockdowns add to growing fears that look to buffet markets from oil to copper to crops through December.

Volatility is also likely to continue in the fertilizer market, said Bruno Fonseca, a senior analyst with Rabobank. Fonseca said the nitrogen-based fertilizer market is the most volatile among all fertilizers due to its intrinsic connection with oil and natural gas markets. Thus, as those commodities become more volatile, urea and ammonia prices are expected to go with the tide.

The high commodity prices of the past two years have given producers outstanding returns and strong working capital positions. Higher input costs mean producers’ margins will be lower in the 2023 growing season than in the past two years, but margins will still be positive.

“With strong working capital and positive margins, producers will make minimum cuts to inputs,” Fonseca said. “Their objective is to maximize yields, and that is not accomplished by cutting back inputs, particularly fertilizers.”

South American soybean production is mixed, according to Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain.

“The general idea is that the Brazilian soybean crop is going to be record large,” he said. “Argentina is pretty dry and is having some severe heat, so they’re going to have some problems. We’ve already seen some production cuts.”

Estimates for Canada’s wheat and canola crops were lighter than expected due to dry conditions in part of the prairies. Still, it is the third-largest Canadian wheat crop on record, Vaclavik said.