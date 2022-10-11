Corn demand lags behind as harvest continues

Harvest season continues around the Midwest, and while the crop comes out of the field, demand worries are weighing on the markets.

Recent export reports have been weaker, and yield expectations are not as low as many expected early on in the season, which is a poor formula for prices, said Karl Setzer of Agrivisor.

“We aren’t seeing anything build, and that’s a concern on corn,” Setzer said. “You could make the case we could take the U.S. corn yield all the way down to 170 bushels per acre, down two and a half, and with the loss of demand we are seeing the carryout would build or hold steady.”

Logistics have also been an issue as barges have been stuck along the Mississippi River. This has caused significant backups, leading to some companies calling for “force majeure,” meaning they will not be able to make their deliveries on time. These issues have spilled into the market, Setzer said.

“We have 2,300 barges that are tied off and can’t move,” Setzer said. “They can’t go north or south. Forecasts don’t see this being remedied for another 30 to 45 days. Then you are in mid-November and buyers are going to look toward South America and see they are cheaper. People won’t just wait for the U.S.”

With the end of a growing season, attention starts turning to the off-season and high fertilizer costs. Setzer said that is a concern for growers, but higher interest rates are also a factor to consider. That may impact how much financing some farmers may receive, and may force some to go as cheap as possible on a crop.

“The more debt load you have, the more of an issue you’ll have,” he said. “Then we may look at raising a cheaper crop, like soybeans over corn. It’s hard to tell right now, but it definitely will be a factor.”