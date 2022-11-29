Crop markets distressed by global pressures

After a long holiday weekend, crop markets came back to news in China that caused pressure.

New COVID-19 outbreaks and lockdowns in the country are causing concerns among crop traders, particularly as South American yield prospects remain high.

“The lockdowns create the possibility of less demand as South America has much better crops this year to compete with the U.S. for sales,” said Jack Scoville of Price Futures Group. “South American prices are currently cheaper than those in the U.S.”

Scoville said weather will be a significant factor in the South American crop, as a third year of La Niña could cut production potential.

“Production potential is already being hurt in Argentina,” he said. “But, ideas are that Brazil is off to a very good start.”

Domestically, low river levels are still hurting logistics as barge traffic has been reduced. Conditions may be improving with recent rains in the upper Midwest, but it appears to be “short term,” Scoville said.

In wheat markets, weaker Black Sea prices are pressuring U.S. prices. Russia and Ukraine are looking for new business for their crops, which would take potential demand away from the U.S. That is coupled with the fact that ending stocks have been higher in recent reports.

“A cut in demand and an increase in ending stocks was seen in the reports last week, but the increase in ending stocks was only 10 million bushels and smaller than expected,” Scoville said. “The weekly charts for all three markets (Chicago, Minneapolis and Kansas City) show sideways trends, but demand fundamentals remain bearish.”