Crop markets watching early harvest reports

Markets were turbulent last week as interest rates continued their sprint higher and the Federal Reserve looks to curb inflation. But with harvest season upon the U.S., crop markets will be focused on yield reports for the foreseeable future.

While production expectations are staying strong, Jack Scoville of Price Futures Group said any weakness is coming from global market supply and demand.

“There are worries about demand due to Chinese interest and COVID lockdowns there,” Scoville said. “Brazil is still offering (for the year) and South America as a whole is expected to produce a very big crop later this year for harvest next spring.”

Weather will still play a large factor in the South American crop, but a third year of La Niña may cut production potential which would be supportive as the season progresses.

Meanwhile, corn continues to find support as cash markets are concerned about a short supply picture in corn. To maintain the USDA estimates, however, demand will need to remain strong. This is where inflation and consumer demand in the livestock sector may play a factor.

“There are reports of less cattle, and that means domestic demand could be hurt,” Scoville said. “Ending stocks estimates could be very tight for the coming year if the crop projections hold true.”

Scoville said demand for ethanol is also taking a hit as crude oil prices rise, which would have an impact on the corn market.

Global concerns in the Black Sea region are continuing to affect wheat markets as Russia threatens to cut off exports from Ukraine unless it receives more exports.

“Russia now appears to be losing the war and could do something rash to try to hold things together,” Scoville said. “It has moved now to annex the parts of Ukraine it still controls, and the trade expects the war to continue.”

If exports from that region become restricted, demand for U.S. wheat may improve.