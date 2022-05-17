Crop prices rise as supply worries persist

Planting progress has sped up across the Corn Belt, but crop prices have continued to rise.

Corn planting progress increased 27 percentage points, to 49% according to the USDA’s report on May 16, while soybeans sit at 30%. Both figures are well below the five-year average. With how delayed many farmers have been, Midland Research’s Jerry Gidel said traders are worried what this will mean for an already tight supply picture.

“We had better progress than we’ve had all spring, but there are a lot of areas with showers, especially in the eastern Corn Belt,” Gidel said. “These rains keep adding up right now, but one thing to remember is states like South Dakota and Minnesota didn’t get much done.”

He said continued delays in these regions could lead to increases in farmers with prevent plant acres. That, combined with a drop in expected yield from the most recent Supply and Demand report, would decrease overall production from the initial USDA estimates and continue driving prices higher.

“We really don’t need any prevent plant here,” Gidel said. “The most we could maybe do is a million or a million and a half more. But it might be too late to plant corn. The probability of a freeze around the first of October in North Dakota is very high.”

Much like corn and soybeans, wheat continues to surge with poor conditions in the Southern Plains and the ongoing war in Ukraine. Gidel said he hopes for the best for Ukrainian farmers and their transportation capabilities, but he worries traders may be too optimistic at this point.

“They are a valiant people and they are great, but they keep talking with such optimism but I don’t know if the reality is there,” Gidel said. “They say they’ll get 70-80% of our crop planted, but their (infrastructure) might not be able to handle that for export, and Russia may blow up Odessa. If they take out a port facility, the possibility of exporting through ships is zero.”

