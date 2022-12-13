Demand worries pushing on crop markets

Low demand continues to emerge as a pressure point for crop markets.

Export sales continue to be poor, particularly in the wheat market, said Jack Scoville of Price Futures Group. The December 9 WASDE report did little to help the outlook as well.

“The WASDE report showed unchanged demand for U.S. wheat, despite wheat export sales, so the market started to work lower again in search of demand for weaker prices in the Black Sea,” Scoville said. “The demand for U.S. wheat in international markets has been a disappointment all year and currently is hindered by low and aggressive offers from Russia.”

Corn is also seeing fewer export sales, Scoville noted, limiting any upside to prices in the near future. He said that follows a concerning trend.

“Weak demand overall for U.S. corn continues to be a big problem for the market,” he said. “The Mississippi River remains low due to the dry conditions seen in most of the central parts of the U.S. so barge traffic has been reduced.”

He said conditions are improving with recent rains, but this is occurring during a typical winter slowdown in movement.

Corn traders are also watching Chinese demand as COVID lockdowns have taken a toll on demand and South America is showing much better crops for the ongoing season, which should compete with the U.S. for sales. At the moment, South American prices are lower than U.S. prices.

“China is now moving rapidly to open the economy and allow people to move around with no lockdowns so the demand could start to improve,” Scoville said.

South America also figures to put a dent in the U.S. soybean outlook as well, as conditions are considered very good in some areas of Brazil and Scoville said the production outlook is “very strong.”

The soybean market saw few changes in the WASDE report, but a big change came from the EPA biofuel proposal to increase production. The figures would put proposed targets to 20.82 billion RINs of renewable fuel in 2023, up to 22.68 billion in 2025. This was not as much as expected from traders, Scoville said.