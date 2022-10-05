Despite report, a harvest rally may help farmers

Soybean markets had a shock to close out September. The Quarterly Stocks report released by the USDA showed stocks much higher than anticipated, forcing more than 40 cent drops in upcoming contracts.

The drop may be have been a combination of events, as South American prospects rise, but it is likely the trade is focused on other things moving forward.

“The September report can often be a surprise, and it did the same thing last year,” said Don Roose, president of U.S. Commodities in Des Moines. “They took the yield up and the ending stocks up. It took the harvested acres up 100,000. The cushion got looser on soybeans and tighter on corn.”

Roose said South America is looking at a possible record soybean crop if they can avoid a second year of drought. With big potential crops in other regions coming and a strong U.S. dollar, it could make international markets more appealing in the export market. The combination of higher domestic soybean stocks and weaker demand helped the market dive. Corn, meanwhile, decreased stock sizes in the report, but the same demand picture is limiting any gains the market may have seen.

“Demand is probably more important than the supply side of the market,” Roose said. “That’s the concern for farmers as they look at what to do with the crop.”

Roose said when harvest gets underway, there is often a push lower in prices. Grain is more actively available, which creates a wider basis. This year, he expects prices have been rising going into harvest which has forced end users to buy into any harvest rally.

“I know soybeans got thumped on Friday, but before that we had some strength, and end users will buy that,” Roose said. “I think they’ll buy this rally and then see what the South American crop looks like.”