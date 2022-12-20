Economists: Watch basis levels closely in 2023

Careful marketing management is going to be a key for the upcoming year, as tight margins come about.

In a Dec. 19 webinar, Purdue University ag economists Michael Langemeier, Nathaneal Thompson and James Mintert looked at net farm income for 2022 and said it has been one of the best years since 1973, but the outlook isn’t as rosy for 2023. Farm loan interest rates will likely be higher when making a budget for next year, as interest rates haven’t been this high since 2007.

“From a management perspective, it may be important to look at what a persisting high interest rate looks like on your plans,” Mintert said.

Fertilizer costs are also going to play a major factor in the outlook for 2023. Based on the Illinois Production Cost report, many inputs have doubled over the past two years. Combining inputs, interest rates and factoring cash rent have brought down income projections.

“The improvement of crop prices has not kept pace with the cost side,” Mintert said. “We don’t have data for November and December, but the story remains the same. That story is tighter margins.”

Langemeier said he expects $6.13 per bushel to be the break-even price for corn on average land productivity.

“The average break-even price is over 31% higher than in 2021,” he said.

The projected break-even price for soybeans is $13.57 for average production ground, a smaller increase than corn.

That leaves a question of if the market will support those levels next year. Nathan Thompson said basis levels and futures markets need to be managed separately in these times of tight margins. Basis levels were strong the further west one goes along the Corn Belt due to lower yields. That may create a trickle-down effect in the east this winter or spring.

“Many people probably have crop they are waiting to market until after the first of the year,” Thompson said. “There may be some basis opportunities as they pull corn east to west.”