End yields may not match USDA expectations

The summer heat is kicking in, and with forecasts calling for dry weather, markets are jumping higher.

Recent rains in portions of the Midwest helped ease a few dry areas, but many fields across central Illinois are dealing with the opposite problem with floods drowning out crops. That has led to some concerns about the quality of the overall crop.

“Considering how (those rains) came, there’s no shot to put anything back in those flooded fields,” Jerry Gidel of Midland Research said. “Beans are definitely not fantastic, with some rain issues causing wet feet. It’s tough to make a judgment. It’s amazing how quickly you go from needing rain to too much.”

Gidel said he is expecting a 200-bushel per acre corn crop in high-performing fields this year, but not in the 210-215 range for most farmers. He said the corn pre-pollination period wasn’t the best for corn growth “particularly in Iowa.”

Condition rating reports are going to be the major focus for traders for the upcoming weeks, Gidel said. He said it’s tough to keep up with some of the USDA figures that follow trend line yields in the Supply and Demand report as it’s been difficult to meet those marks in recent years. That leads to their estimates being higher than what ends up occurring come harvest time, causing additional volatility at the end of growing season.

“We haven’t had anything above 176 since, what, 2017?” He said. “They keep telling us 179 or 180, so prices go down as people think we’ll overcome all the issues we’ve seen. But that’s a heck of a bunch to bounce back and that’s going to take down the U.S. yield.”