Farmers look at upside potential vs. downside risk

The WASDE report released a week and a half ago sent the grain markets into some fairly wild gyrations, with corn prices nosediving by 50 cents in just two days, but the overall market outlook remains strong, according to Karl Setzer of Agrivisor.

That doesn’t mean there is no downward risk. But it does mean nobody is expecting the bull market of recent months to just suddenly disappear, he says.

The bottom line, Setzer says, is the market still needs corn and soybeans.

There are some concerns. Some recent reports point toward a South American harvest that may be larger than was previously predicted. The USDA, for example, still estimated the Brazilian soybean crop at about 133 million metric tons. Some other analysts have since said the number could potentially be closer to 136 or even 138 million metric tons.

More to the point, Setzer says South American beans are about 50 cents cheaper than U.S. beans and South American corn is about 20 to 25 cents cheaper than U.S. corn. That means international buyers will be eager to buy those South American grains once they come out of the field.

While the market remains bullish, Setzer says, the simple math says that with prices this high there is probably more downside risk than upside potential because prices are already pushed up.

With that in mind, he says farmers should be looking carefully at the upside potential of the market vs. the downside risk. Most farmers have already sold almost all of their 2020 crop. But there are still opportunities to market 2021 or even 2022 crops at a profit. For those still holding onto 2020 grain, he advises the idea of putting upside and downside targets in place. The last thing any farmer should want to do is to ride the roller coaster back down.