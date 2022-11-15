Get profits now, set up for 2023, analysts say

Harvest has nearly wrapped up in many locations around the Midwest, and as the crop goes into storage, farmers may want to look at selling some of their grain.

Purdue University professor and Extension economist James Mintert said the recent trend has been for prices to improve after the first of the year, but that isn’t something farmers can bank on this year.

“A lot of Corn Belt farmers have their corn is storage, but the odds are not necessarily in favor of that,” Mintert said during a Nov. 11 webinar. “If you sell at current prices, you will still have a pretty good year. Don’t let that get away from you.”

Regardless of whether prices improve this winter, these are still good times for farmers to make a profit.

“Breakeven is still below $6, so these are pretty good prices for 2022,” Michael Langemeier, a Purdue economist, said during the webinar.

As of Nov. 11, corn futures contracts sit around $6.60 for December, March and May.

Soybeans, meanwhile, have seen an increase in export pace recently, which is promising for crop prices. Much like corn, the economists suggest offloading some of that crop for a good price.

“These levels still should be very profitable,” Mintert said. “The strategy of holding and waiting may not pay off this year. Selling now is probably lower risk.”

Part of that mentality is emphasized by a high-potential crop in South America, where a dramatic increase in supply would throw fundamentals into severe volatility. Locking in as much profit as possible in 2022 may be the right play.

“2023 doesn’t look as optimistic right now,” Langemeier said. “Next year, inflation may come in and price prospects don’t have much cushion. There was a large increase for 2021 and there doesn’t seem to be much relief for 2023.”

Mintert said ethanol margins have improved “but are well below this time last year.” He also noted that ethanol production is below last year’s marks, noting that the near-term future of the U.S. economy and consumer demand will likely drive those markets.