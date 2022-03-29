Global conflict continues driving price action

As grain markets digest the Prospective Planting report released by the USDA Thursday, global events have also been the focus.

The ongoing war in Ukraine is causing significant volatility to wheat markets in particular, said Jack Scoville of Price Futures Group. Ukraine and Russia are both major wheat exporters and the ongoing conflict is going to limit available wheat out of both countries. Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine started Feb. 24, May’s spring wheat contract is up $1.74 to $10.74 as of March 28, peaking just below $12.12 on March 8. If the conflict continues, that will support prices.

“Higher prices seem likely down the road,” Scoville said. “Ukrainians have no interest in living under Russian occupation so the war could be deadly and very costly to both sides.”

Scoville noted that weekly export sales remain slow, despite there being less supply out for export, but there are ideas of Egypt looking at the U.S. market to fill the Black Sea region void.

“Ports are closed in Ukraine and Russian shippers and exporters are not offering in part due to sanctions but mostly due to the war and the chance to lose ships,” Scoville said. “Ukraine can rail the exports to the EU for shipment, but the amount that can be moved is very limited.”

Corn and soybean markets are getting attention domestically as planting season begins shortly for many regions. Brian Dougherty of Total Farm Marketing said Thursday’s report is likely to drive much of the action, particularly in soybeans, which are expected to see increased acres. However, markets won’t forget about the weather and extremely variable wet and dry conditions present across the Corn Belt.