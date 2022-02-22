Grain markets ‘trading the same stories’ this week

The story hasn’t changed in recent weeks. The grain markets have been caught in the crosshairs of multiple issues, and those issues have not yet been resolved.

“Wash, rinse and repeat,” says Karl Setzer of Agrivisor. “We are trading the same stories for a while now.”

Those stories are important. One is the weather in South America. As is often the case, the markets are paying close attention to weather and crop conditions in South America because that clearly impacts world grain supplies.

“That is definitely still a factor,” Setzer says.

Crop production may be reduced in South America due to weather conditions, and that would be important, although the South American crop is still in line to be large and Brazil is still exporting old-crop grain.

A second item everyone is watching is the possibility of war between Russia and Ukraine. That has been a day-to-day concern in recent weeks. The good thing, Setzer says, is that the trade has already locked in that risk factor. Of course, if that conflict turns into a long and drawn out war, it would change the math again. As long as there is no conflict or it is brief, it may not push prices much higher.

The third item is inflation and increasing input costs. This is a longer-term issue and is more difficult to assess. Consumers, Setzer says, like cheap gas and cheap food.

For farmers, dealing with this trio of risk factors can be complicated. The good news is that the risk premium in the market means farmers can lock in some decent prices right out of the field in the fall. For some farmers, locking in some bushels now could make sense.