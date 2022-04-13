High feed costs could limit demand in grain market

After a supportive USDA report boosted corn and wheat prices April 8, markets are watching weather as planting season looms in the Midwest.

Jack Scoville, analyst with Price Futures Group, said wheat is finding price support from dry weather in the Western Plains making crop conditions poor and the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia, two of the major wheat exporters in the world.

“There’s a lot out there to support the wheat market,” he said. “And corn was feeling support which is starting to fade a little bit, but that’s surprising because we just sold a million tonnes to the Chinese.”

Corn has continued to show strong demand with the recent Chinese purchases, and summer driving season’s higher gasoline prices are expected to add to ethanol consumption.

The purchase Scoville referenced was an April 4 purchase of 1.084 million tonnes of U.S. corn, the biggest purchase since May 2021. This deal may have been impacted by the war in Ukraine, as the country is the world’s fourth biggest exporter of corn, and there is much supply uncertainty.

Scoville said he believes pressure for corn prices will come in the form of feed purchases.

“Given the high cost of feed, it could kill off a bit of demand,” he said.

Weather markets are notoriously hard to predict, but a cooler spring may cause delays if the trends don’t shift soon. Any price increases due to weather aren’t likely to be seen until these delays come to fruition, but the concern is present.

“We’ll keep a very close eye on the weather,” he said. “If it turns warmer, there won’t be any delays, and that applies to the Northern Plains as well. But they are talking about a blizzard out there also. That’s going to be the focal point.”

CropWatch Weekly Update Get the Iowa and Illinois CropWatchers report delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.