High prices looking for ‘reason to go higher’

For the first time in nearly a decade, corn prices closed above $8.

The May corn contract has remained historically high, and new crop contracts are also high, trading over $7.30 to end April. Soybeans, meanwhile, are trading over $17 regularly, but prices dipped down to the $15 range for the new crop contracts.

Don Roose, founder and analyst for U.S. Commodities, said these historic prices mean those in the market need to be wary of change.

“The easiest thing we tell people is to make sure to protect your bottom line,” he said. “Don’t let it sink on you. You take the stairs up and the elevator down. We’ve pushed up to some big numbers and now we have to see if there’s a reason to go higher.”

Rising interest rates, a high U.S. dollar and worries about sustained demand are working against the market, however. Roose pointed toward recent COVID shutdowns in China as a demand concern, as the large importer looks to curb prices.

“China is on record that they are trying to squelch prices back,” Roose said. “The crush rate in China is running about 10% below a year ago, so they are trying to throttle back their demand. What you’re seeing is when you have economic issues like in China or Russia or Ukraine, your consumption goes down and your world trade goes down.”

A rainy spring has slowed planting progress in some areas of the Midwest, but it will need to cause longer delays before markets start taking note.

“With fertilizer cost the way it is, probably every week we go by the chances of gaining 2-3 million acres of corn probably sinks a little bit,” Roose said. “We are behind, but we are behind in soybeans actually too. You just don’t know how it will impact the market because you can catch up pretty fast if the weather changes.”

With the potential of fewer corn acres, corn prices are seeing some risk premium added, but soybean risk premium is being taken away, Roose said.

CropWatch Weekly Update Get the Iowa and Illinois CropWatchers report delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.