Inflation, energy prices weigh on the market

There are a lot of things happening in the markets right now, but the simple fact that the calendar keeps moving and the crop is getting ever closer to being a reality is the major market factor at play.

“The one simple fact of the matter is that each day we are one day closer to having a crop,” says Don Roose, president of U.S. Commodities in West Des Moines.

The next two weeks may be important because the crop is entering the pollination phase and the forecast for much of the Corn Belt is for high temperatures. But if the crop survives this stretch it will be even closer to the harvest.

Because of that, Roose says farmers should be looking at making sure they have marketed whatever percentage of this fall’s crop they feel comfortable with. There is little incentive to hold out for higher prices in advance of harvest.

Of course, there are many other factors weighing on the market.

Inflation and high energy prices are one factor weighing the market down. Economists are concerned about ongoing inflation, and high energy prices are one of the big factors in that inflation. Food prices rank not far behind energy on that inflation concern meter. All of this means discussion about input costs and also about the possibility that consumer demand may wane.

There is also concern that the economy could go into a recession. That could also impact food prices.

And the dollar has gone up in value. This may be good news for some travelers who are headed overseas, but it is bad news for grain exports. The trade will be watching the price of the dollar in the coming months.

Finally, the second corn crop is now coming out of the field in Brazil and that means more grain moving into the international pipeline.

All of those items have the potential to pull down prices, Roose says. But the biggest item influencing the market will still be the calendar and the fall harvest.