Managed money plays a bigger role in market

If there is a defining force in the commodity markets so far in 2022, it may be that managed money is dominating the market.

“Managed money is really a new fundamental factor,” says Karl Setzer, an analyst with Agrivisor.

For some years, farmers and traders have understood that managed money could make the market more volatile, pushing the highs higher and the lows lower and doing so more quickly than before. But Setzer says the futures market is in some ways getting pushed further away from the cash market because issues such as interest rates or competing investments have sometimes become bigger factors than weather or production.

Managed money, in the form of large investment funds, also tends to be invested in a short-term fashion, Setzer says. It jumps in and out of markets like a day trader, and it may treat all commodities as a general area of investment.

None of this is new, he says, but it may be a bigger market factor than was generally the case in the past.

Of course, items such as weather are still important, especially for the cash market.

Setzer says that old-market grain can still be sold on the cash market for a profit, and that may be the best way of marketing it right now.

“Worry about the cash price,” he says. “That’s what pays the bills.”

And he says that some marketing tools may not be worth the cost for old-market grain right now. Just marketing on a straight cash market may not be a bad plan.