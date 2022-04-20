Market attention turns to U.S. planting conditions

The attention in the grain market is slowly turning from the war in Ukraine and toward the spring weather in the United States.

“It has been a case of rinse, wash and repeat for this market,” says Karl Setzer, an analyst with Agrivisor. But he says now “we’re starting to see more and more concern about planting delays.”

That concern is still relatively low. Traders understand that when weather conditions turn, the crop can be planted fairly quickly. But as the calendar creeps toward May, traders are starting to look more and more at planting progress numbers.

“So far, it’s early,” Setzer says.

Of course, the other market factors are still out there. The war rages on in Ukraine, raising questions not only about last year’s crop but also about whether the 2022 crop will even be planted.

COVID is still causing major disruptions in China, and the market will continue to monitor that situation.

And President Biden’s announcement allowing year-round E15 sales in the United States could become a factor.

Much of the discussion centers on the 2022 or even the 2023 crops because most of the 2021 crop is already sold. Setzer says about 80-85% of the 2021 crop has already been marketed by farmers. But he says $7.50 corn and $15 soybeans should be attractive for those looking at their 2022 crop. He doesn’t expect farmers to sell 100% of their crop at the moment, but he says they should consider selling a percentage of it to take advantage of those price levels.

And he says it wouldn’t be a bad idea for some farmers to dip their toes into the 2023 market because today’s grain prices offer a profitable option for that crop year as well. It is true, he adds, that farmers do not yet know what the cost of production will be for 2023, but they should still be able to figure on a profit at the present price levels.

