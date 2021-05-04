Markets turn from planting progress to conditions

With strong demand and a tight supply, it probably shouldn’t be a surprise that the market is keeping close tabs on planting progress this spring.

“The weekly (planting progress) reports may be getting a little too much attention,” says Karl Setzer of Agrivisor. “But it isn’t all that surprising.”

The weather conditions across the Corn Belt are dry and that is a concern, but it isn’t a big enough concern to hit the markets yet.

The markets right now are turning their attention from planting progress to growing conditions, Setzer says, adding that there hasn’t been a full-blown weather market in the United States for over five years and that it would take a drought to trigger one this year. That is certainly possible, he adds. Many parts of the country are very dry. But right now there is plenty of time for rain to arrive.

One other thing that has caught Setzer’s attention is the idea that some farmers are already trying to lock in input costs for next spring. It’s probably not a complete surprise that farmers are worried about those input costs, Setzer adds. Commercial nitrogen costs have essentially doubled since last spring. Farmers are worried about that happening again.

But Setzer says locking in input costs without locking in crop sales could be a risky move.

It may also be worth noting that May 3 brought with it new daily price limits for the futures markets and that likely will mean even more volatile market swings in the future. Combine higher limits with the potential for a drought and a tight crop supply and the tables are set for some serious volatility in 2021.