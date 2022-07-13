Opportunity in the grain market after gyrations

The markets did a few gyrations in recent weeks as funds changed their strategy, but for farmers the strategy probably hasn’t changed that much.

“We saw last week the mindset of the market change a bit,” says Karl Setzer of Agrivisor.

Managed money had been camping in the commodity world as a hedge against world economic trends and so-called “black swan” events, such as the war in Ukraine and the increase in inflation around the world. But the dollar started to look like a good investment recently, so managed money started to leave commodities and move into investments in the dollar.

The stronger dollar has pulled some money from the commodity market. It has also meant that U.S. exports are getting more expensive, also pulling at grain markets.

But Setzer says the grain markets almost always eventually return to the basic fundamentals, and the basic fundamentals still point toward a good market. For example, the USDA recently cut its estimate of soybean acreage by 2.7 million acres.

Another number that may not be so bullish is the prediction of 117 million metric tons of corn coming from Brazil, a 30 mmt increase from last year.

“That’s a negative factor for corn,” he says.

Despite all this, there is plenty of opportunity in the market. Setzer says farmers should have their old-crop grain sold by now, especially considering the high price levels that have been in place for months. With corn futures at about $6.39 and soybean futures at $14.25 there are plenty of opportunities to market new-crop grain, and Setzer says farmers should at least be looking at marketing any grain they cannot store on farm.

What’s more, he says, farmers may want to consider marketing a small percentage of the 2023 crop, because they could lock in some sales at profitable levels.

“At least get something on the books,” he says. “At least market bushels you’re not going to insure.”