Planting progress takes center stage for analysts

For months market analysts have talked about the war in Ukraine, about supply chain issues, about high input costs, and about trade bottlenecks. But right now the talk is all about the weather and planting progress.

Planting progress and crop conditions trump all those other factors. If you don’t have a crop, the rest of it doesn’t really matter.

Of course, the expectation is that the crop will be planted soon and that will take some pressure off prices because it will reduce the risk in the market, according to Don Roose, president of U.S. Commodities in West Des Moines. But if the planting season gets pushed much later, there will be questions throughout the growing season because of the late planting date.

Prices are at historically high levels, Roose reminds farmers. When prices are this high it takes something fairly dramatic to push them even higher. On the other hand, when prices are this high, it may not take very much to push them at least a little bit lower.

“We’ve got an awful lot of bull news dialed into this market,” he says.

With that in mind, the key thing to remember is really risk. What kind of market risk can you accept?

For many farmers, the situation calls for some kind of window strategy. As an example, Roose says some producers may buy a $7 corn put and use $9. For beans it may be a $14 put and an $18 call. Either way, the idea is to spend some money to try to put a floor and a ceiling on the price for at least some bushels. This strategy isn’t for everyone. There is a cost. But it is one way of reducing market risk.

Once the crop is planted, attention will likely turn back to Ukraine and inflation and trade and a number of other issues. But right now planting is the center of discussion in the market.

