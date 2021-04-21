Plenty of time left to plant despite cold weather

After a quick warm up to kick off spring, weather has forced some farmers to wait a little bit for the start of planting season.

Cool temperatures came back into the forecast in mid-April, and while it certainly isn’t late, markets are watching to see when planters might be getting into the fields, according to Price Futures Group analyst Jack Scoville.

“It’s not going to affect prices for a while, or it shouldn’t,” Scoville said. “I’m sure it’s a little responsible for the rally we are seeing, but we are just getting into the second half of April. There’s plenty of time there.”

Anyone who was able to get out and plant early may be forced to look at replants, Scoville said, referencing the cold temperatures in the Great Plains and the fronts that could bring winter-like weather to the Midwest during the week of April 19. But weather has also been a factor for outside markets, such as South America.

Brazil has been very dry through their second growing season, which is also adding to the recent uptick in prices.

“The winter crop is growing and there’s plenty of time (for issues),” Scoville said. “If they get rain, prices will start to fall, but it will have to impact our export base. If they don’t get (rain), I’m sure we’ll see lower production estimates.”

There are no major upcoming reports for markets to digest, but with crop progress reports starting, it will give them an idea of what might be on the horizon. Scoville said markets will largely focus on weather, production estimates and exports over this time.