RIVERSIDE, Iowa — Markets aren’t at a level many producers would like for profitability, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t going to be some opportunities in the months ahead, according to Todd Hultman, a market analyst for DTN.
Hultman spoke at the Hills Bank 2020 Ag Outlook in Riverside, Iowa, March 4 and gave some predictions for where the markets might go throughout the season.
Starting his predictions with soybeans, Hultman said he expects prices to range from $7.50 to $9.50 this summer, with Brazil’s potential record soybean crop and U.S.-planted acres as major factors moving forward. He added that China could change his expectations.
“If for some reason China got more aggressive on buying than people expect, there’s a chance for those ending stocks to come down pretty tight,” Hultman said. “I’m not going to assume that this early in the year.”
Hultman’s guess for corn prices in 2020 came in at a range of $3 to $3.90, with planting weather the major uncertainty facing the crop as it’s too early to make a call on what the crop looks like in South America.
“The funds are just a little bit net short, and it just reflects the bearish mentality that the entire market is in right now,” Hultman said. “We have enough corn demand to accommodate about 89 million acres of planted corn. Anything 92 (million acres) or above is going to be bearish on our new crop price.”
He also touched on the wheat market, saying he is “not super bullish” about the market moving forward, but there is a potential benefit for wheat in the first phase of the China-U.S. agreement. He said that if things move forward as expected, U.S. wheat could have the lowest ending stocks in more than six years.
Hultman said that kind of support for wheat would support corn prices in the long run as well.
Hultman’s guess for wheat prices this year came in between $4 and $5.80, as supplies around the world could limit gains and weather in the U.S. is still a major unknown.