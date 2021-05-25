Prices decline as ‘panic’ leaves crop market

The market appears to have decided that world supplies of grain have gone from incredibly tight to tight but manageable.

Perhaps it was the widespread rain in parts of the Corn Belt or perhaps it was just an inevitable correction, but grain prices slipped last week, says Don Roose, president of U.S. Commodities in West Des Moines.

Of course, even after a poor week, prices for corn and soybeans remain historically high and farmers are still able to lock in profits for the 2021 crop. But for once the news was more about how the crop is doing OK than about how it is in terrible condition.

It happened mostly because the weather pattern changed, Roose says. While China continues to buy U.S. grain, there are thoughts that it may have reached some limits and that the Chinese government is starting to get concerned about inflation. In the soybean market, crush totals slowed.

“The panic in the market has alleviated,” Roose says. The bottom line, he adds, is that it would likely take a severe weather issue to push the market to new highs now.

Roose reminds farmers that today’s market is still historically good. The USDA forecast the average price of the 2021 crop to be $5.70 for corn and $13.85 for beans. If a farmer has 60-bushel beans and can sell them for $13.85 he could lock in a net profit of roughly $300 per acre, Roose says. That is a big number.

As a result, there are plenty of marketing opportunities for farmers right now, and the use of tools such as floor or window contracts may be good for some farmers. The question those farmers really face at the end of the day is how confident they are in the idea that agriculture has reached a new era. If they think this is really a new era, they may be confident enough to hold out, but Roose says it is never a bad idea to lock in profits, especially those like the ones many farmers can see now.

