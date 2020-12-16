Prices in holding pattern through holidays

After more than three months of a strong rally, things seem to be in a holding pattern in the grain markets this Christmas season. That likely won’t change for a few weeks.

That’s not necessarily a bad thing, says Don Roose, president of U.S. Commodities in West Des Moines.

Today’s price levels are good, Roose says. Farmers who haven’t sold all of their 2020 corn and soybean crops can lock in sales at profitable levels. They could even look ahead to the 2021 crop and lock in some early sales.

In recent weeks the market failed to push into a higher trading range, but it has not slipped to a lower one.

“We were not able to get nearby beans over $12,” he says. “We tried but we couldn’t do it. … It was the same thing with corn.”

The Dec. 10 USDA stocks report didn’t really change anything either. It made no real difference for corn, Roose says, and the changes in soybean prices were relatively minor. That means the attention now has largely turned to the weather in South America and the January USDA report that could provide a better picture both about the size of the 2020 U.S. crop and about supplies usage. There will also continue to be interest in Chinese grain buying.

And Roose says traders will also be watching appointments and policy from the incoming presidential administration to see if there are any changes.

The market likes stability, he says.

Meanwhile, many investors are taking advantage of present price levels to pocket some profits before the end of the year.