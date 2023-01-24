Rain, demand are points of concern for markets

Corn and soybean markets are being pressured by rains falling in South America.

The “otherwise parched” region is welcoming that precipitation, and with added anticipation of a big South American crop, U.S. prices are taking a hit, Jack Scoville of Price Futures Group said.

“Brazil has been hanging on for its summer crop but Argentina has suffered through some extreme drought,” Scoville said.

This comes at a time where demand for U.S. corn is in question.

“Weak demand overall for U.S. corn remains a big problem for the market,” Scoville said. “There are increasing concerns about demand with the Chinese economic problems caused by the lockdowns, creating the possibility of less demand as South America has much better crops this year to compete with the U.S. for sales.”

The expectations for a “very strong” Brazilian soybean crop had been dampened by drought, Scoville said. Initial production estimates for nearly 50 million tonnes have been brought closer to 40 million tonnes, but more rains are anticipated toward the end of January, which should help finish out the crop.

“Price trends are starting to turn down for soybeans and soybean meal as the harvest in Brazil starts to expand in central and northern areas,” Scoville said. “Current forecasts suggest that the showers currently in the forecast for early this week will make a real dent in the drought.”

Meanwhile, wheat demand outlooks have been “a disappointment” all year, Scoville said, hindered by an aggressive approach to offers from Russia. This comes as Ukraine continues to look for new business to help fund their efforts in the war against Russia.

“The demand for U.S. wheat still needs to show up, and there is still not enough demand news to help support futures,” he said.