The soybean market has been the bell cow for the grains, with the oilseed seeing tremendous success this fall in the price charts.
The rally to nearly $12 soybean futures has only been limited by the wheat and soymeal markets not keeping pace up to this point, according to Mike Zuzolo of Global Commodity Analytics. Ahead of Thanksgiving week trade, the soybean market has continued to make new highs, despite retreating at the $12 barrier.
Weather in South America in the coming weeks will have a lot to say about where prices head next.
“If we start to see more rainfall in South America and we continue to see the current pattern in the soymeal market develop as we get to the end of November, it may create an issue where the market and the funds want to maybe take some profit on the long side,” Zuzolo said. “Meal has not been moving up like soybeans, and the soybeans are carrying four-plus year highs.”
Brazil is currently forecasting some “really good rains” over the course of the next two weeks, Zuzolo said, which may benefit the dry crop in that region.
“I talked with my colleague down in South America and once rains start in Brazil, they typically don’t stop. There’s truly a pattern shift,” Zulolo said.
“Brazilian producers are used to about one rain a week at minimum. If Mato Grosso stays dry through the month of November, that’s about 13% of their corn crop and 30% of their bean crop.”
Domestically, Zuzolo said the recent spike in COVID-19 cases and implementation of stricter mitigation efforts by states will start to take another toll during the holiday season, starting in the energy markets and trickling down to livestock and eventually the grains. With the uptick and a new presidential administration preparing to take office, he said one of the major focuses is going to be on a stimulus package.
“The heart and soul of it is if we get another stimulus bill relatively soon to help people that are on unemployment,” Zuzolo said. “If not, we might see restaurants and institutional consumption of meat and food be lost permanently, in my opinion. I don’t think it will take two or three months this time, it will take weeks.”