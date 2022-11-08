River traffic disruption may weaken basis

Barge disruptions caused by the drought that resulted in record-low levels on some parts of the Mississippi River are particularly concerning during a key seasonal period of soybean exports, according to a report by USDA’s Office of the Chief Economist.

Shawn Arita, Vince Breneman, Seth Meyer and Brad Rippey wrote in a farmdoc article that alternative transportation options down the Gulf, such as rail, are constrained and come at a higher cost. The disruption could affect prices to farmers.

“For farmers, a key concern of the low Mississippi River issues is the impact it is having on the basis — the difference between the price paid to producers in a local market and the price of nearby futures contracts listed at the Chicago Board of Trade,” the USDA reported. “A transportation disruption such as the one we are experiencing now will weaken the basis if it increases shipment cost (either through higher barge rates or forcing local elevators to use alternative costlier shipment options), leading purchasers to reduce their cash market bids.”

Overseas, grain shipments resumed in war-torn Ukraine following resumption of a grain deal aimed at delivering food to foreign markets, the infrastructure ministry said. Ukraine has exported 10 million tons of grain and other food since a UN-brokered deal in July restarted shipments stalled by the war, according to U.N. General Secretary Antonio Guterres.

Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors believes this may be a good time to unload soybeans.

“Sell another 15% of your 2023 bean production at the market as beans continue to surge on both new three-and-a-half-week highs in crude and more optimism that China is moving toward a broader re-open with less COVID restrictions,” he said. “The $14 price level has been tough resistance for 2023 beans so far, so reward the rally.”

He added that with uncertainty over Russia’s next move and Brazil’s planting progress, it is a good time to set a solid base for profitable 2023 beans sales. Brazil’s planting progress and early development point to the potential for another record bean crop, he said.

Going forward in the grain and oilseed markets, a lot depends on South American weather, Craig Turner of Daniels Trading said.

“We’ll see how that winter wheat ends up in Argentina, but it does not sound like it’s in good condition,” he said. “There will be better rains in South America but that will not help the winter wheat crop.”