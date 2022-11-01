South American crop prospects pressure prices

As crop markets settle on their harvest prices, demand concerns continue to emerge.

The week of Oct. 28 ended with the December corn contract losing less than a cent for the week, despite a “big week” of harvest pressure, Brian Doherty of Total Farm Marketing said. Soybean markets also closed the week about unchanged.

“Another week of poor export sales is concerning, yet slow export sales at harvest is not necessarily new,” Doherty said. “Given the high dollar and high price of corn, (end users) are likely only buying as needed. As harvest winds down and farmer selling slows, end user buying will likely take a different form, one more aggressive.”

This has led to a trend of buyers quickly stepping in on any price dips. However, Doherty said this type of price action doesn’t often last long and tends to favor a move lower in the near future.

“It is best to prepare for prices to move lower — easier than higher, at least in the near term, as there isn’t much weather or news over the next 45 to 60 days,” he said.

Soybean markets, meanwhile, have seen some support from China in recent weeks, but Doherty said this is where South American crop prospects are going to play a role. Current expectations are high for the growing seasons in Brazil and Argentina, and prices in those countries are more affordable than in the U.S.

“This could put U.S. soybean prices at even more of a premium, but planting is not finished there yet and issues with weather could throw a wrench in those plans,” he said. “The growing importance of strong southern hemisphere production will be influential to price as weather developments remain critically important.”

Despite the higher price, Doherty said countries like China will still need to purchase from the U.S. at some point, so the demand won’t disappear completely.