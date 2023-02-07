Ahead of the February Supply and Demand report from the USDA, the focus of crop market traders is largely on South American weather.

The crop in Brazil and Argentina received rains to close out January, taking some of the previously added drought premium out of the market. The biggest market mover will come when the crop comes out of the ground.

“The biggest thing is how the crop yielded,” said Sam Giannola of Roach Ag Marketing. “We’ve heard all kinds of estimates and it is up in the air. It’s hard to guess, but it will all be about how it yielded and how well they are exporting.”

Those South American exports will have a direct impact on U.S. crop markets as China looks to fill its reserves with soy and corn. Any business that goes to South America is demand that will be lost by the United States.

“South America just started a new deal with China last year to export beans,” Giannola said. “That’s going to make a bit more competition.”

While lower demand would be bearish, domestic supply is tight, which is bullish long-term for U.S. soybean prices.

“Demand is still extremely strong, basis levels are extremely strong and carryout is down,” Giannola said. “The fact that the front month contracts are trading at a higher price than new crop contracts show that China needs the crop now and not in six months. We are in a demand-led market and those are always the best kind.”

As for corn, the message is similar. If there are any shortfalls in South America’s final crop, it will only be a boost to high prices in the U.S.

“If China or South America comes in short, which it’s looking like there’s a good chance of that, it’s going to push a lot of business to America,” Giannola said. “That’s what we are hoping for and it’s looking that way.”