Soybean prices fluctuate on lower U.S. acreage

Updated acreage figures were the focus of the June 30 USDA report and may be setting the story for markets moving into harvest season.

University of Illinois agricultural economists Scott Irwin and Joe Janzen said in a webinar shortly after the report’s release that this is the first true idea of what was actually planted this spring by producers. The June report showed a decline of 1 million acres of principal crops from the March estimate, but Irwin said wet conditions and delayed planting need to be factored in.

“Do we think the total acreage pie somehow shrank by over a million acres between March and June? We don’t think so,” Irwin said. “It’s not that the acreage pie has shrunk, but we’ve moved it into prevent plant, primarily in North Dakota.”

Principal crop acres dipped 6.8% in North Dakota, while Iowa saw a 1.1% decline, Missouri saw a 2.8% decline and Illinois saw a 1.1% increase.

In the individual crops, corn acres largely came in as estimated, at 89.9 million acres. Soybeans were the “news-making” figure in the report, at 88.3 million acres, nearly 2 million fewer than expected. Irwin said the trends show producers tended to favor planting corn over soybeans when delays shortened the planting windows.

“We had some less than ideal conditions this spring, but the interesting theme is that farmers in the U.S. faded toward corn from soybeans,” he said. “I’m inferring a large part of those lost soybean acres went to prevented plant, but we won’t know for sure until August.”

In reaction to this report, corn prices dipped while soybean prices moved higher.

Irwin also touched on inflation and how that may affect crop markets moving forward. He referenced the recessions felt nearly 50 years ago when examining the current situation.

“One of my formative experiences was living through the high inflation years of the 1970s and early 1980s,” he said. “This feels remarkably a lot like that. We hear words like ‘stagflation’ which we haven’t heard for almost three decades.”